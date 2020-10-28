Changes needed for remote learning

Out of 99 remote learning students in USD 257, about 27 should be back in school, administrators said Monday.

About a third of remote learning students haven’t been performing well, they said. There’s no guarantee they would succeed in an in-person environment, Superintendent Stacey Fager said, but having them in a classroom would make it easier for teachers to intervene and help those who are struggling.

Fager, administrators and teachers want to change the district’s remote learning policy to force students to return if they don’t meet certain standards. Exceptions would be made for medical issues.