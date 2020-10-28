Changes needed for remote learning

Menu Search Log in

About a third of remote learning students are struggling, principals said. They want the board to approve standards that would require in-person attendance if a student can't succeed with online learning.

October 28, 2020 - 9:56 AM

Out of 99 remote learning students in USD 257, about 27 should be back in school, administrators said Monday.

About a third of remote learning students haven’t been performing well, they said. There’s no guarantee they would succeed in an in-person environment, Superintendent Stacey Fager said, but having them in a classroom would make it easier for teachers to intervene and help those who are struggling.

Fager, administrators and teachers want to change the district’s remote learning policy to force students to return if they don’t meet certain standards. Exceptions would be made for medical issues.

