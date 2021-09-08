Chanute brings back face masks

CHANUTE — After conferring with a committee of local health officials and a drop in attendance due to COVID-19, Chanute’s superintendent of schools Kellen Adams brought back a face mask mandate for District 413 students, teachers and staff, effective Tuesday, Sept. 7.

As of last week, the district had 25 active cases of COVID and 185 students and staff under quarantine, according to the Chanute Tribune.

The elementary school has the highest incidence of cases, with 13 students and five members testing positive for the virus.