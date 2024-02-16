 | Fri, Feb 16, 2024
Charges made in Kansas City shooting

Authorities say two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally.

February 16, 2024 - 3:00 PM

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday. Gunfire erupted at the end of the rally, located near the intersection shown center left in the photo. Photo by AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally, authorities said Friday.

A news release from the Jackson County Family Court said the juveniles are being detained in the county’s Juvenile Detention Center “on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.” The release said it is “anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues.”

LISA LOPEZ-GALVAN,  a mother of two was killed and 22 people were injured by gunfire Wednesday afternoon, when shots erupted amid the throng of fans gathered at a rally outside Union Station after a parade through the city. Police Chief Stacey Graves said Thursday that victims ranged from ages 8 to 47, with half under 16.

