Charging ahead

Iola City Council members had a few questions about a businessman's plans to install electric vehicle charging stations at the old Shannon Building downtown. Council members were mostly supportive.

February 14, 2023 - 3:02 PM

An artist’s rendering shows what charging stations, at left, could look like at the Shannon Building. Courtesy photo

Iola City Council members are supportive of a local businessman’s efforts to install an electric vehicle charging station downtown, but they have a few questions about the specifics of the plan.

Paul Porter, who owns the old Shannon Building at the intersection of Jackson and Washington avenues, is seeking to install two or three EV charging stations on the west side of the building.

Porter would pay all of the installation costs, “unless the city is willing to help,” he said, and would allow public use of the stations at no cost to the user.

