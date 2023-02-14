Charging ahead

Iola City Council members are supportive of a local businessman’s efforts to install an electric vehicle charging station downtown, but they have a few questions about the specifics of the plan.

Paul Porter, who owns the old Shannon Building at the intersection of Jackson and Washington avenues, is seeking to install two or three EV charging stations on the west side of the building.

Porter would pay all of the installation costs, “unless the city is willing to help,” he said, and would allow public use of the stations at no cost to the user.