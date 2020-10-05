Menu Search Log in

Chasing the specter of justice

The ghostly echos of 'the strongest, slipperiest and most expert lawbreakers' still haunt the original Allen County Jail, if you know how to listen for them.

October 5, 2020 - 10:01 AM

Kurtis Russell, curator of the Allen County Historical Museum, points out historical details in the old county jail to Sheriff Bryan Murphy. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Allen County’s first jail is brimming with ghosts.

Some are trying to escape. Others teeter on the brink of madness. A few are just plain drunk and disorderly.

Last time I walked by, the specter of Ada Rogers was busy sneaking her incarcerated husband various firearms, irrepressibly repeating an event from the summer of 1881.

September 12, 2011
