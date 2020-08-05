Menu Search Log in

Chasm grows between Trump and government coronavirus experts

As the crisis has spread to all reaches of the country, with escalating deaths and little sense of endgame, a chasm has widened between the Republican president and the experts. The result: daily delivery of a mixed message to the public at a moment when coherence is most needed. 

August 5, 2020 - 10:26 AM

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and President Trump participate in a daily coronavirus task force press briefing back on April 22. Fauci said there is a possibility there would be no football this fall due to the virus. Photo by (Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the early days of the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump was flanked in the White House briefing room by a team of public health experts in a seeming portrait of unity to confront the disease that was ravaging the globe.

Trump and his political advisers insist that the United States has no rival in its response to the pandemic. They point to the fact that the U.S. has administered more virus tests than any other nation and that the percentage of deaths among those infected is among the lowest. 

