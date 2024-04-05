Chickens still on council’s agenda

Discussion will continue at Monday evening’s Iola City Council meeting concerning the allowance of chickens within the city. Proposed language for an ordinance to allow chickens in single-family residential zones will be presented to the council. If the majority of the council agrees, city staff will bring an ordinance to the April 22 council meeting for final consideration and action.

At the March 25 council meeting, resident Robin Lohman spoke to council members and presented them a request form to legalize housing chickens in residential zones. At the time, she suggested the council adopt an ordinance similar to the City of Ottawa which would allow residents to have chickens for egg production or to raise for show in fairs or similar events. A person could have up to six chickens (16 weeks of age or older) or up to eight chicks per tract of land, regardless of how many houses are on the tract.

Council member Jon Wells expressed concern with possible issues that could arise pertaining to the recently passed ordinance that helps distinguish whether a dog is a nuisance, dangerous, or vicious.