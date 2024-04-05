 | Fri, Apr 05, 2024
Chickens still on council’s agenda

Iola City Council will continue its conversation Monday evening on allowing chickens within city limits. City staff will present the council with proposed language for an ordinance.

April 5, 2024 - 1:41 PM

Iola City Council members Kim Peterson, Joelle Shallah and Mayor Steve French review items at a recent meeting. Register file photo

Discussion will continue at Monday evening’s Iola City Council meeting concerning the allowance of chickens within the city. Proposed language for an ordinance to allow chickens in single-family residential zones will be presented to the council. If the majority of the council agrees, city staff will bring an ordinance to the April 22 council meeting for final consideration and action.

At the March 25 council meeting, resident Robin Lohman spoke to council members and presented them a request form to legalize housing chickens in residential zones. At the time, she suggested the council adopt an ordinance similar to the City of Ottawa which would allow residents to have chickens for egg production or to raise for show in fairs or similar events. A person could have up to six chickens (16 weeks of age or older) or up to eight chicks per tract of land, regardless of how many houses are on the tract.

Council member Jon Wells expressed concern with possible issues that could arise pertaining to the recently passed ordinance that helps distinguish whether a dog is a nuisance, dangerous, or vicious.

