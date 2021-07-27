Children learn about theater at summer workshop

Dozens of young stars and starlets are preparing to take to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center stage this week to cap their two week Children’s Summer Theatre Workshop. The students have been gathering since July 19 to learn the basics of live performances and will rehearse for a number of skits and plays for a public show at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Bowlus auditorium. Instruction is broken down into three age levels, with a special improv class for high-schoolers. The number of participants, about 30, is higher than last year’s COVID-19-ravaged summer session, but down from previous renditions, organizer John Higginbotham noted. The production is funded by the Daniels Family bequest.