Children learn about theater at summer workshop

Local youth are learning all about theater at the Children's Summer Theatre Workshop. They'll stage a public performance at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

July 27, 2021 - 9:42 AM

Recreating a stage monster, in which each of the youngster re-enacts a silly movement a monster might make, were, front row from left, Easton Higginbotham, Leanna Flory, Finley Nelson, Ace Grundy and Maycie Johnson; second row, Wilder Schooler, Jace Clarke, Braylon Kiethly, Piper Jordan, Jim Olson, Eliana Higginbotham, Winston Jordan and Asher Collins. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Dozens of young stars and starlets are preparing to take to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center stage this week to cap their two week Children’s Summer Theatre Workshop. The students have been gathering since July 19 to learn the basics of live performances and will rehearse for a number of skits and plays for a public show at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Bowlus auditorium. Instruction is broken down into three age levels, with a special improv class for high-schoolers. The number of participants, about 30, is higher than last year’s COVID-19-ravaged summer session, but down from previous renditions, organizer John Higginbotham noted. The production is funded by the Daniels Family bequest.

Imitating components of a machine are, front row from left, Tessa Brutchen and Evie Schooler; second row, Jeffrey Ashworth, Lainey Oswald, Church Grundy, Kaeden Vega, Bella Schowengerdt, Chloe Hoag, Alston Nelson; back row: Briley Prather and Bethany Miller. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Piper Jordan declared “to be or not to be, that is the question” during a morning CSTW exercise. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
CSTW staff member Lexie Vega, left, and student Bella Schowengerdt go through a warmup exercise.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
