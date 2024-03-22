Children’s Mercy offers training on child abuse

Physicians from Children’s Mercy Hospital gathered in Iola on Wednesday to talk about child abuse.

The event brought together numerous agencies that work with children, from the Child Advocacy Center at Hope Unlimited to law enforcement, Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Kansas Department of Children and Families.

Dr. Sara Kilbride and Dr. Lyndsey Hultman from Children’s Mercy presented “Mechanisms of Injury in Children,” offering examples through case studies and a discussion of how they can work together to help children in abusive situations, including medical abuse, medical neglect, child abuse, child sexual abuse, child physical abuse and child sexual abuse.