Children’s Mercy offers training on child abuse

Multiple area agencies that work with children in abusive situations gathered Wednesday to learn how they can work together.

Representatives from Children’s Mercy Hospital, Hope Unlimited’s Child Advocacy Center, Kansas Department of Children and Families, Court-Appointed Special Advocates, the county attorney’s office and area law enforcement attended a training on “Mechanisms of Injury in Children” Wednesday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Physicians from Children’s Mercy Hospital gathered in Iola on Wednesday to talk about child abuse.

The event brought together numerous agencies that work with children, from the Child Advocacy Center at Hope Unlimited to law enforcement, Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Kansas Department of Children and Families. 

Dr. Sara Kilbride and Dr. Lyndsey Hultman from Children’s Mercy presented “Mechanisms of Injury in Children,” offering examples through case studies and a discussion of how they can work together to help children in abusive situations, including medical abuse, medical neglect, child abuse, child sexual abuse, child physical abuse and child sexual abuse.

