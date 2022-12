Note: Paul Porter and Hayley Derryberry own the Shannon Building at 20 W. Jefferson Ave., which is being remodeled. Hayley owns and operates Derryberry Breadery. Paul owns and operates Big Square Media.

For Billie Jean Derryberry-Porter, the best Christmas memories are yet to come.

Billie Jean is the daughter of Iola business owners Paul Porter and Hayley Derryberry. She was born Nov. 3 and will be almost 2 months old her first Christmas.