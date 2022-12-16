 | Fri, Dec 16, 2022
Christmas memories: Introducing the Griswolds of Iola

The home of Mitch and Donita Garner is a bright spot during the holidays. Mitch is known for his elaborate Christmas light displays, which date back decades. He shares the story of growing up with his single mom, grandmother, twin brother, adopted sibling and foster kids.

December 16, 2022 - 1:43 PM

The Garner family, from left, Mitch, William, Donita and Grace. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Note: Mitch Garner is Public Works director for Allen County. Donita Garner is the Child Advocacy Center coordinator at Hope Unlimited.

When you ask someone what brings on those feelings of the “magic of Christmas” many times they will talk about a favorite song or maybe the feeling they get in gathering with family. When it comes to Mitch Garner, Christmas lights are what brings about that feeling of Christmas. 

When asked about what started his tradition of putting lights on anything that didn’t move, Mitch said it all began about 22 years ago. 

