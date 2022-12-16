Christmas memories: Introducing the Griswolds of Iola

Note: Mitch Garner is Public Works director for Allen County. Donita Garner is the Child Advocacy Center coordinator at Hope Unlimited.

When you ask someone what brings on those feelings of the “magic of Christmas” many times they will talk about a favorite song or maybe the feeling they get in gathering with family. When it comes to Mitch Garner, Christmas lights are what brings about that feeling of Christmas.

When asked about what started his tradition of putting lights on anything that didn’t move, Mitch said it all began about 22 years ago.