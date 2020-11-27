Churches liberate KS residents of $5.2M in medical debt

TOPEKA — The Rev. Traci Blackmon counts each modest contribution to an ambitious United Church of Christ program aiding people trapped by medical debt in Kansas and Oklahoma as a gospel-infused demand for justice.

Indeed, the pastor said, $5.2 million in health care debt held by more than 3,200 households in these two states was forgiven at this Thanksgiving holiday through the magnanimity of UCC congregations. This emancipating stride offers recipients an opportunity to revise their outlook on life, she said.

Blackmon said they know filling a prescription or making a clinic appointment isn’t wishful thinking. Freedom from the onus of impossible debt means deferred dreams of owning a car, finishing school or qualifying for a home loan are not fantasy.