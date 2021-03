LAHARPE — An Easter hunt is in the works for 2 p.m. Saturday at the LaHarpe City Park.

All Allen County youngsters are invited to attend, with the hunt divided into three age groups, with special prize drawings on tap as well.

The event is sponsored by LaHarpe PRIDE, the Bank of Gas, Community National Bank in Iola, Albert Mendez DDS, Music Max DJ Entertainment and the LaHarpe Health and Wellness Grant.