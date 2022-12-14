 | Wed, Dec 14, 2022
City adjusts budget for higher costs

The City of Iola had to amend its budget to account for higher-than-expected prices for such things as natural gas and other supplies.

December 14, 2022 - 1:30 PM

One of the certainties in setting a city budget well in advance of the upcoming year is that there will be surprises down the road, Iola City Administrator Matt Rehder noted Monday.

To wit, when Iola City Council members set their 2022 spending plan in the summer of 2021, they had little inkling prices for such things as natural gas and other supplies would skyrocket over the ensuing 18 months.

About all a city can do, Rehder concluded, is “to be ready for unexpected stuff to happen.”

