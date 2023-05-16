 | Tue, May 16, 2023
City bid process draws complaint

The owner of a construction company is not happy about comments made at a recent City Council meeting, when Council members voted to hire a different company at a higher bid.

May 16, 2023 - 2:01 PM

Kent Wicker is president of Heck & Wicker, Inc. of Parsons. Courtesy photo

A construction company is crying foul over the Iola City Council’s decision to go with another bidder to handle a street extension project in north Iola.

Kent Wicker is president of Heck & Wicker, Inc. of Parsons, which was one of three bidders vying for the Cedarbrook Third Addition street extension project.

At their May 8 meeting, Council members voted unanimously to hire Mission Construction of St. Paul to handle the street extension at a cost of $1,370,255, or about $60,000 (4.5%) more than what Heck & Wicker bid.

