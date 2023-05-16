City bid process draws complaint

A construction company is crying foul over the Iola City Council’s decision to go with another bidder to handle a street extension project in north Iola.

Kent Wicker is president of Heck & Wicker, Inc. of Parsons, which was one of three bidders vying for the Cedarbrook Third Addition street extension project.

At their May 8 meeting, Council members voted unanimously to hire Mission Construction of St. Paul to handle the street extension at a cost of $1,370,255, or about $60,000 (4.5%) more than what Heck & Wicker bid.