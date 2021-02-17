City crews battle elements

Working in miserable conditions is nothing new for city employees.
Iola Water Department employees had the “pleasure” of dealing with single-digit temperatures as they repaired a water main break in downtown Iola Tuesday afternoon.
But unlike other utilities that have strained and occasionally broken because of the bitter cold snap, this water line repair had nothing to do with the weather, noted City Gas, Water and Wastewater Superintendent Mitch Phillips said.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.