City crews battle elements

Water line repair taxes city employees in single-digit temperatures Tuesday afternoon. A water line break on South Washington Avenue wasn't damaged by the cold; it broke because it was old, city officials say.

February 17, 2021 - 10:04 AM

Iola city employees Dakota Hufferd, left, and Derrick Carr close a valve as water is pumped from a hole in the 200 block of South Washington Avenue in order for city workers to repair a broken water line Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Working in miserable conditions is nothing new for city employees.

Iola Water Department employees had the “pleasure” of dealing with single-digit temperatures as they repaired a water main break in downtown Iola Tuesday afternoon.

But unlike other utilities that have strained and occasionally broken because of the bitter cold snap, this water line repair had nothing to do with the weather, noted City Gas, Water and Wastewater Superintendent Mitch Phillips said.

