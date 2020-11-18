City crews to pick up leaves

Iola city crews will pick up bagged leaves from the curbside starting Monday.
The plan is to make one sweep through town to pick up the bags.
Residents are not required to call ahead, but they must have the bags in place by Sunday evening.
