City Hall office open, drive-thru closed

Iola City Hall, which has been closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be open through this week because its drive-thru lane is closed for Farm-City Days.
Vehicle traffic to the drive-thru lane is off limits because of the carnival, which will run through Sunday in downtown Iola.
All who enter City Hall must wear masks, with a limit of two people at a time allowed in the utility office.
