City Hall office open, drive-thru closed

Vehicle traffic to the drive-thru is off limits because of Farm-City Days.

October 14, 2020 - 10:10 AM

Iola City Hall, which has been closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be open through this week because its drive-thru lane is closed for Farm-City Days.

Vehicle traffic to the drive-thru lane is off limits because of the carnival, which will run through Sunday in downtown Iola.

All who enter City Hall must wear masks, with a limit of two people at a time allowed in the utility office.

