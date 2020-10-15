Menu Search Log in

City mulls reopening of community buildings

Buildings could be opened for private gatherings in time for the holiday season. Some restrictions likely would be put in place.

By

News

October 15, 2020 - 9:09 AM

Iola’s community buildings, which have been largely closed off to the public since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, may soon reopen.

Iola City Council members discussed reopening the buildings for private gatherings in time for the holiday season.

The city has kept the buildings closed in adherence to Gov. Laura Kelly’s recommendations of prohibiting mass gatherings of 45 people or more in places where social distancing cannot be regulated.

