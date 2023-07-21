 | Fri, Jul 21, 2023
City restores power to remaining homes after storm

Electric crews still have work to do but power has been restored to all homes in the city. The Southwind Rail Trail has been cleared and reopened.

July 21, 2023 - 3:19 PM

As Iola employees worked on power lines in the July 14 storm’s aftermath, they often had to do so with “hot” lines, such as these shown above. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Life is returning to normal one week after the July 14 storm blasted Iola and much of Allen County.

Power was restored Wednesday to the remaining individual homes that sustained damage to their electric lines from falling tree limbs, wind or other debris, City Clerk Roxanne Hutton said, although electric crews still have plenty of recovery work ahead of them.

Now, employees will return for permanent fixes, typically for homes whose lines had been pulled from their meter boxes, Hutton said.

