City restores power to remaining homes after storm

Life is returning to normal one week after the July 14 storm blasted Iola and much of Allen County.

Power was restored Wednesday to the remaining individual homes that sustained damage to their electric lines from falling tree limbs, wind or other debris, City Clerk Roxanne Hutton said, although electric crews still have plenty of recovery work ahead of them.

Now, employees will return for permanent fixes, typically for homes whose lines had been pulled from their meter boxes, Hutton said.