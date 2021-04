Iola City Council members will not allow a property owner on the outskirts of town to tap into the city’s sewer system, without voluntarily allowing the city to annex the property first.

The unusual request became the topic du jour in an otherwise light meeting agenda Monday.

At issue is a request from J.D. Harris, who has a failing septic system at 518 S. Ohio St. The property lies just beyond Iola’s city limits, Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock explained.