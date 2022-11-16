City streets complicated by clay base

HUMBOLDT — Unless you’re a potter or in need of a spa day, clay is a very stubborn medium.

Engineers with BG Consultants have come to the same conclusion and as such recommended to Humboldt council members Monday night that when it comes time to redo city streets next year that they incorporate a cement additive to better stabilize the clay base.

Core samples taken earlier this fall by geotechnical engineers with Terracon Engineering discovered “extensive clays,” said Bruce Boettcher of BG Consultants. A preponderance of water not only weakens the clay, but the moisture changes its volume.