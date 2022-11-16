 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
City streets complicated by clay base

Humboldt will need a cement stabilizer when it works on its city streets next year because of extensive clays in the soil. An estimated 44 blocks will need repaired next summer.

November 16, 2022 - 2:20 PM

City of Humboldt and Allen County road crews lay down chip and seal on Eighth Street in Humboldt on Tuesday morning. The county’s road repair efforts have been challenged this summer because of equpment breakdowns. The distributor truck, shown at right, had to be repaired so the county sought help from Neosho County until it was repaired. In Humboldt, crews will lay down chip and seal on Hawaii Road, and Eighth and Tenth Streets. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Unless you’re a potter or in need of a spa day, clay is a very stubborn medium. 

Engineers with BG Consultants have come to the same conclusion and as such recommended to Humboldt council members Monday night that when it comes time to redo city streets next year that they incorporate a cement additive to better stabilize the clay base.  

Core samples taken earlier this fall by geotechnical engineers with Terracon Engineering discovered “extensive clays,” said Bruce Boettcher of BG Consultants. A preponderance of water not only weakens the clay, but the moisture changes its volume.  

