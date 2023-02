Iola officials are throwing their support behind an effort to see the old Elks Lake property developed into a new state park.

Mayor Steve French read aloud a proclamation at Monday’s City Council meeting supporting creation of what would become LeHigh Portland State Park, consisting of the quarry and surrounding trails system.

The land is owned by Iola Industries, which has agreed to donate the 400-plus acres to the state in order for it to become a state park.