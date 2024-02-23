City will discuss recycling

Iola City Council members will continue discussions surrounding the city’s involvement in recycling at their upcoming meeting on Monday. City Administrator Matt Rehder will present the council with a request for proposals for a contractor to haul recyclable material gathered in roll-off containers.

The roll-off containers would hold cardboard, paper, plastics, and glass.

The selected contractor would be responsible for monitoring the containers to ensure the area is clean and hauled in a timely manner. In addition, the contractor would be required to haul the material to a legitimate recycling facility of their choice.