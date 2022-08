A new remote-controlled mower should make it easier for Iola city crews to mow along the Riverside Park levees, Iola City Council members agreed Monday.

Council members approved the purchase of a TK-52XP mower from Red Equipment LLC, Independence, Mo., for $53,000.

Not only was the bid the lowest of three, but the remote-controlled mower should make it easier — and safer — to mow around the park levees, Parks Superintendent Berkley Kerr said.