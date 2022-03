The U.S. 54 overpass construction project spanning the Union Pacific Railroad at Moran took another significant step forward Wednesday with the pouring of the viaduct’s concrete decking. Courtesy photo

The U.S. 54 overpass construction project spanning the Union Pacific Railroad at Moran took another significant step forward Wednesday with the pouring of the viaduct’s concrete decking. The overpass, which has been closed since last summer, is slated to reopen to traffic this spring.