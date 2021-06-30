Clemency move excites advocates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas trails most states in how frequently clemency is applied for and granted, but advocates are hoping that will change under Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the eight she issued last week were the most in at least 15 years. Five were commutations, which reduce or eliminate a sentence altogether. The other three were pardons, which effectively wipe away a conviction, making it easier to do things like apply for professional licenses.

The situation is far different in other states: Oklahoma, for instance, has averaged more than 100 pardons every year for each of the past 15 years, according to the Restoration Rights Project, which tracks state-by-state approaches to clemency and other criminal justice policies.