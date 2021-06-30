 | Wed, Jun 30, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Clemency move excites advocates

Clemency is not often granted to inmates in Kansas, but Gov. Kelly's recent move suggests that could soon change.

By

News

June 30, 2021 - 8:31 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas trails most states in how frequently clemency is applied for and granted, but advocates are hoping that will change under Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. 

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports  that the eight she issued  last week  were the most in at least 15 years. Five were commutations, which reduce or eliminate a sentence altogether. The other three were pardons, which effectively wipe away a conviction, making it easier to do things like apply for professional licenses.

The situation is far different in other states: Oklahoma, for instance, has averaged more than 100 pardons every year for each of the past 15 years, according to the Restoration Rights Project, which tracks state-by-state approaches to clemency and other criminal justice policies.

Related
June 25, 2021
May 4, 2021
April 14, 2021
February 19, 2020
Most Popular