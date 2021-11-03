Close races and new faces

Tuesday’s election results brought a bit of drama, with at least two races too close to call.
The Iola City Council and school board will have some new faces in January, as voters made their choices and ousted two incumbent Council members.
Meanwhile, a race for Humboldt mayor is too close to call, with Mayor Nobby Davis leading challenger Cynthia Hollinsworth by just six votes but with six provisional ballots left to be counted at next week’s canvass.
Three newcomers were elected to the Iola school board.
Humboldt voters ousted an incumbent school board member but kept another, and added two new representatives.
Marmaton Valley’s school board race also was too close to call, with two candidates tied at 73 votes but 80 write-in votes still to be counted.
Kansas law also allows mail-in ballots to be counted if they arrive by Friday. So more votes could be out there that could change results in the Humboldt mayor’s race or the Marmaton Valley school board.
Iola Council
Challengers defeated incumbents in two Council races, while another easily fended off his competitor.
Joel Wicoff, a former Council member and mayor hoping to return to city service, defeated incumbent Ron Ballard, 102 to 57.
Newcomer Nicholas Lohman, a local pharmacist, defeated incumbent Eugene Myrick, 73 to 55.
Incumbent Mark Peters will keep his seat, holding off a challenge from Joshua McArdle by a vote of 78 to 28.
Another new face will be added to the council, as Josiah D’Albini was uncontested and received 75 votes. Council member Steve French will move to the mayor’s seat, with 439 votes.
Humboldt mayor
Incumbent Davis earned 172 votes, with challenger Hollinsworth getting 166. If all six provisional ballots were to go to Hollinsworth, that race could result in a tie. The totals also could change if more votes are received in the mail by Friday.
Hollinsworth, a Council member, also ran to keep her seat and was unopposed with 139 votes. Should she lose the mayor’s race, she’ll keep her Council seat. If she were elected mayor, she’d have to decide which seat to keep.
USD 257
Three school board seats were up for grabs, as incumbents Nancy Toland, Jerad Larkey and Jennifer Coltrane chose not to file for re-election.
Four people ran for the seats.
The three top vote-getters were John Wilson, 490; Mandey Coltrane, 477; and Robin Griffin-Lohman, 446. They’ll fill the positions.
Sofie Alexander also ran, with 329 votes.
USD 258
The Humboldt school board also had four people vying for three seats. Incumbent Kevin Heisler received the fewest votes, 240, and lost his seat.
Winning the positions were incumbent Nathan Ellison, 301; and newcomers Joyce Allen, 293; and Ashley Johnson, 284.
USD 256
The Marmaton Valley school board had three seats up for election. Incumbent Bill Bigelow easily retained his seat with 118 votes. Newcomers Joe Sutton and Jackie Walls each garnered 73 votes, but 80 write-in votes remain to be counted that could upend that result.
Southwind Extension District Board Member
The Extension district was another race where four people competed for three seats.
Taking the posts were Carol Crawford, 660; Miles Mentzer, 654; and George Covey, 503.
Jim Smart also ran, 428.
COUNTY commissioners will canvass the votes at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
At that time, they’ll decide which provisional ballots should count. Voters are given a provisional ballot if there is some question about their eligibility, such as if they moved since the previous election.
Commissioners also will count write-in votes, and certify the results of the election.
Tuesday’s election brought a turnout rate of about 15.70%. County Clerk Sherrie Riebel said that’s fairly typical for a city and school board election.
OTHER results:
Allen County Board of Trustees
Three seats were up. Jessica Thompson, 1,030; Jenny Spillman, 1,005. The third position will be filled by a write-in; 213 write-in votes were cast.
Mayor, Bassett
Larry Wayne Crawford, 11
Mayor, Gas
Kenneth Baker, 40
Mayor, Moran
Jerry Wallis, 46
Mayor, Savonburg
Write-in, 18
Bassett Council, 5 seats
Carol Crawford, 11
Mark Dozier, 10
Patricia Dozier, 10
Christopher Valentine, 10
Sheryl Valentine, 10
Elsmore Council, 5 seats
Write-in, 40
Savonburg Council, 5 seats
Charles Leckrone, 8
Write-in, 53
Humboldt Council, Ward 1, 2 positions
Drue Barton, 147
Write-in, 48
Humboldt Council, Ward 2, 2 positions
Cynthia Hollinsworth, 139
Sarah Hart, 165
Gas Council, 2 seats
Mark Henry, 35
Richard Morrison, 33
Moran Council, 2 seats
Corliss Lynes, 31
James Mueller, 48
LaHarpe Council, 3 seats
Cynthia Carr, 19
Ronald Knavel Sr., 22
Sharlyn Thompson, 22
