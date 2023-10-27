 | Fri, Oct 27, 2023
Cloutier wants to represent Humboldt on ACC board

Alana Cloutier decided to run for a seat on the Allen Community College Board of Trustees, after realizing the current board does not have representation from Humboldt.

October 27, 2023 - 4:43 PM

When weighing a potential candidacy for Allen Community Board of Trustees, Alana Cloutier considered the college’s name.

“It’s Allen Community College, not Iola Community College. And when I learned that no one on the board is from Humboldt, I felt like someone should step up.”

Cloutier is one of four registered candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring for three open seats on the Allen Community College Board of Trustees. Voters will choose between Cloutier, Vicki Curry, Gena Clounch, and Corey Schinstock. Roger Campbell is also coordinating a write-in campaign.

