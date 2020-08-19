Menu Search Log in

Cocoa ‘snow’ dusts town

Residents of a Swiss town got a bit of a shock when it started snowing particles of a fine cocoa powder after the ventilation system at a chocolate factory malfunctioned.

By

News

August 19, 2020 - 9:37 AM

Corey Menkes picks cracked beans from the Ghana batch.

BERLIN (AP) — Residents of a Swiss town got a bit of a shock when it started snowing particles of a fine cocoa powder after the ventilation system at a chocolate factory malfunctioned.

The Lindt & Spruengli company confirmed local reports Tuesday that there was a minor defect in the cooling ventilation for a line for roasted “cocoa nibs” in its factory in Olten, between Zurich and Basel.

The nibs, pieces of crushed cocoa beans, are the basis of chocolate. 

Related
March 5, 2014
December 17, 2013
September 13, 2012
June 16, 2011
Trending