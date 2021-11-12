Come one, come All Together Now!

Like an old friend we’ve not seen for far too long, the Iola Community Theatre is back, and with a flourish.

In its first public performance in nearly two years, ICT fittingly brings forth a medley of toe-tapping and frequently heart-touching songs with “All Together Now!”

The production was developed by Music Theatre International as a global event celebrating local theater. Iola’s showing is one of more than 2,500 around the globe performing the same musical revue this week.