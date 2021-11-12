 | Sat, Nov 13, 2021
Come one, come All Together Now!

The Iola Community Theatre returns with a medley of show tunes in "All Together Now!" It will be offered Saturday through Monday.

November 12, 2021 - 3:54 PM

“We’re All in This Together” sings an ensemble as part of Iola Community Theatre’s production of “All Together Now!” which runs tonight through Monday at the ICT Warehouse. Among the crooners are, seated from left, Easton Higginbotham, Jim Olson, Winston Jordan and Jace Clarke; second row, Kate Schroeder and Kate Terhune. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Like an old friend we’ve not seen for far too long, the Iola Community Theatre is back, and with a flourish.

In its first public performance in nearly two years, ICT fittingly brings forth a medley of toe-tapping and frequently heart-touching songs with “All Together Now!”

The production was developed by Music Theatre International as a global event celebrating local theater. Iola’s showing is one of more than 2,500 around the globe performing the same musical revue this week.

