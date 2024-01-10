 | Wed, Jan 10, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Commission agrees to sponsor youth event

County Commission will give $1,500 towards event planned for March 21

By

News

January 10, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Jennifer McGinnis requested sponsorship from the Allen County Commission for an upcoming youth event. Courtesy photo

Jessica McGinnis asked Allen County Commissioners Tuesday to help sponsor a motivational speaker geared toward high school students.

McGinnis, a community coordinator with the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center, made the request on behalf of the Allen County Multi-Agency team (ACMAT), on which she also serves.

The March 21 event will reach approximately 1,000 students county-wide in grades six through 12, according to McGinnis. “We believe your endorsement and sponsorship will contribute to making it a successful event,” she said. McGinnis is requesting $1,500.

Related
April 15, 2021
February 25, 2021
January 29, 2021
September 27, 2019
Most Popular