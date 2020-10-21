Menu Search Log in

Commissioners celebrate SPARKS check

Allen County gets $192,500 from funding allocated to Kansas counties. About 20 businesses and 20 nonprofits will receive the money.

By

News

October 21, 2020 - 9:33 AM

Allen County commissioners Jerry Daniels, Bill King and Bruce Symes display a CARES/SPARK funds check in the amount of $192,500. The money was dispersed to local businesses and nonprofits to help with COVID-19 relief. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Allen County commissioners received a check for $192,500 to represent CARES/SPARK funding allocated to Kansas counties, at their meeting Tuesday.

About 20 local businesses and 20 local nonprofits will receive the funds.

Thrive Allen County CEO Lisse Regehr also discussed with commissioners using additional SPARK funds to install touchless faucets and other amenities at public buildings connected to the landfill office, noxious weed building and three senior center buildings.

