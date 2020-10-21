Commissioners celebrate SPARKS check

Allen County commissioners received a check for $192,500 to represent CARES/SPARK funding allocated to Kansas counties, at their meeting Tuesday.
About 20 local businesses and 20 local nonprofits will receive the funds.
Thrive Allen County CEO Lisse Regehr also discussed with commissioners using additional SPARK funds to install touchless faucets and other amenities at public buildings connected to the landfill office, noxious weed building and three senior center buildings.
