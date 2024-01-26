 | Fri, Jan 26, 2024
Committee overhauls hemp bill

Kansas House committee votes to cut in half state license fees for hemp growers, processors. Interest in industrial hemp among farmers weakened by regulatory, economic forces.

By

News

January 26, 2024 - 3:08 PM

Reps. Jim Minnix of Scott City, Lisa Moser of Wheaton and Ken Rahjes, left to right, wrap up a House Agriculture Committee meeting after endorsing a bill lowering state fees for hemp producers and processors. Photo by Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature’s YouTube channel

TOPEKA — The Kansas House agriculture committee voted to perform a gut-and-go overhaul of a hemp regulation bill to narrow scope of the legislation to reductions in annual licensing fees for the plant’s producers and processors to invigorate interest in the alternative crop.

The measure adopted on a voice vote by the Republican-led committee would reduce the state licensing fee for hemp producers from $1,200 per year to no more than $500.

In terms of hemp processors, the new version of House Bill 2168 would cap the state’s licensing fee at $500. Currently, the fee has stood at $1,000 for businesses extracting cannabinoids and $500 for those not extracting that substance.

