Committee overhauls hemp bill

TOPEKA — The Kansas House agriculture committee voted to perform a gut-and-go overhaul of a hemp regulation bill to narrow scope of the legislation to reductions in annual licensing fees for the plant’s producers and processors to invigorate interest in the alternative crop.

The measure adopted on a voice vote by the Republican-led committee would reduce the state licensing fee for hemp producers from $1,200 per year to no more than $500.

In terms of hemp processors, the new version of House Bill 2168 would cap the state’s licensing fee at $500. Currently, the fee has stood at $1,000 for businesses extracting cannabinoids and $500 for those not extracting that substance.