Community hears placemaking plan

In a small town, everyone always seems to know what’s wrong — and how to fix it. The thousand conversations over coffee, in backyards, or in the grocery store parking lot are all unique but all the same. They’re greeted with head nods, grumbles of frustration. If only everyone else would listen! A thousand kings and queens looking for their subjects.

Which is why when several dozen area residents gathered at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center Monday evening to discuss the future of Allen County, the stakes seemed high. Here was a chance to get everyone pulling in the same direction.

Alex Holland, Atlas Community Studio’s vice president, and Clint Sloss, an economic development strategist with McClure, were in town to present their Allen County Placemaking Action Plan, the culmination of more than a year’s work. Thrive Allen County assisted the groups in gathering data and input.