Concrete work underway at school construction sites

In the next few months, Iola residents will see a lot of concrete poured at the sites of two new school buildings.

Construction is well underway at the site of a new science and technology building at the Iola High School campus. Steel and masonry work continues, with orange tents available that will allow masonry crews to continue working in cold weather.

Halfway across town, dirt work is complete and ready for construction to begin at the new Iola Elementary School at Kentucky and Monroe streets. Crews were expected to begin work on the building pad and concrete footers this week.