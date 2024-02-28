 | Wed, Feb 28, 2024
Congress races to strike deal

Days from a government shutdown, Congress is racing to strike a deal. At the same time, emergency funding for Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific allies remains stubbornly stalled.

February 28, 2024 - 3:09 PM

House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., arrives to speak to members of the media outside the West Wing after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, on Tuesday. Photo by AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before a possible partial government shutdown, negotiators in Congress were working furiously Wednesday to finish up a federal spending plan as Washington joined Ukraine and other American allies around the world in watching and waiting for House Speaker Mike Johnson’s next move.

The new Republican leader is facing the test of his career trying to keep the U.S. government open by Friday’s midnight deadline. At the same time, emergency funding for Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific allies remains stubbornly stalled. President Joe Biden convened leaders Tuesday in hopes of pushing them toward a deal.

“We are very close to getting it done,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said as he opened his side of the Capitol on Wednesday.

