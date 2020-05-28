Menu Search Log in

Construction halted on NBAF biolab in Manhattan due to COVID-19 case

Construction on a national biosecurity lab in Manhattan has been halted after a worker tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.

May 28, 2020 - 10:01 AM

(AP) — Construction on a national biosecurity lab in Manhattan has been halted after a worker tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.

Work was stopped Tuesday on the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility when the positive test was confirmed, said program manager Timothy Barr.

The employee is with McCarthy Mortenson Joint Venture, the construction contractor for NBAF, The Manhattan Mercury reported. 

