Construction halted on NBAF biolab in Manhattan due to COVID-19 case

(AP) — Construction on a national biosecurity lab in Manhattan has been halted after a worker tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.
Work was stopped Tuesday on the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility when the positive test was confirmed, said program manager Timothy Barr.
The employee is with McCarthy Mortenson Joint Venture, the construction contractor for NBAF, The Manhattan Mercury reported.
