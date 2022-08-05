 | Fri, Aug 05, 2022
Construction work to close highway

A section of U.S. 169 between Humboldt and Chanute will close as part of the latest improvement work on the highway.

August 5, 2022 - 3:15 PM

Construction cones divert U.S. 169 traffic onto Plummer Avenue near Chanute. Highway improvement work has closed various sections for the past few years, and work will now shift to a section between Chanute and south of Humboldt at Delaware Road. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

An added section of U.S. 169 between Humboldt and Chanute will be closed to all traffic starting Monday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that work to rebuild the highway will start between Delaware Road south of Humboldt and the Plummer Road turnoff just north of Chanute.

The highway has been closed to through traffic between Iola and Chanute as part of a larger rebuild project, although local motorists had been able to access the highway up to Plummer Road up to now.

