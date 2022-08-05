Construction work to close highway

An added section of U.S. 169 between Humboldt and Chanute will be closed to all traffic starting Monday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that work to rebuild the highway will start between Delaware Road south of Humboldt and the Plummer Road turnoff just north of Chanute.

The highway has been closed to through traffic between Iola and Chanute as part of a larger rebuild project, although local motorists had been able to access the highway up to Plummer Road up to now.