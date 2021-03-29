 | Tue, Mar 30, 2021
Container ship in Suez Canal set free

Salvage teams today set free a colossal container ship that has halted global trade through the Suez Canal, a canal services firm said, bringing an end to a crisis that for nearly a week clogged one of the world’s most vital maritime arteries.

March 29, 2021 - 9:34 AM

The Evergreen cargo container ship Ever Given, trapped on the Suez Canal of Egypt, added further strain to supply chains hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. (Suez Canal Head Office/Xinhua/Zuma Press/TNS)

Helped by the peak of high tide, a flotilla of tugboats managed to wrench the bulbous bow of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given from the canal’s sandy bank, where it had been firmly lodged since last Tuesday.

After hauling the fully laden 220,000-ton vessel over the canal bank, the salvage team was pulling the vessel toward the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south end of the canal, where the ship will undergo technical inspection, canal authorities said.

