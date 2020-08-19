Coronavirus forced some courts in Kansas to discover the internet

LAWRENCE, Kansas — Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Johnson County Chief Judge Kelly Ryan has seen some people show up to court shirtless, vaping and country-western dancing.
The county has held more than 25,000 virtual court hearings on the video conference software Blue Jeans since its courthouse closed its doors in March.
Sometimes people need reminders, Ryan said, that a video call is just as serious as attending court in person.
