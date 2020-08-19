Menu Search Log in

Coronavirus forced some courts in Kansas to discover the internet

When COVID-19 mostly shut down the Kansas judicial system in March, county courts had to move most hearings online and buy more computers, headsets and WiFi hotspots so that employees could work from home.

August 19, 2020 - 9:18 AM

LAWRENCE, Kansas — Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Johnson County Chief Judge Kelly Ryan has seen some people show up to court shirtless, vaping and country-western dancing.

The county has held more than 25,000 virtual court hearings on the video conference software Blue Jeans since its courthouse closed its doors in March.

Sometimes people need reminders, Ryan said, that a video call is just as serious as attending court in person.

