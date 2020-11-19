Coronavirus hits Kansas hospitals harder, sidelines staff

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials on Tuesday urged communities to take stronger action as more hospital rooms are devoted to caring for coronavirus patients and hundreds of doctors, nurses and other workers are quarantined, leading some surgical procedures to be delayed.

Hospital emergency departments in at least two communities were holding coronavirus patients while waiting for space or staff to treat them elsewhere. The CEO of a northeast Kansas health system called the local spread of the virus “uncontrolled.”

Teresa Ellis, the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center’s emergency department director, said the hospital has treated COVID-19 patients in its emergency room until enough staff were available to treat them in its intensive care and coronavirus units.