Menu Search Log in

Coronavirus pandemic worsens the Kansas teacher shortage

Kansas’ teacher shortage finally shows signs of shrinking. But districts still can’t find enough educators to keep schools running under coronavirus safety demands.

By

News

October 23, 2020 - 3:13 PM

Kansas’ teacher shortage finally shows signs of shrinking.

But districts still can’t find enough educators to keep schools running under coronavirus safety demands.

“We were through the worst of it before all this happened,” said Mischel Miller, the director of teacher licensure at the Kansas State Department of Education.

Related
October 16, 2020
August 12, 2020
August 12, 2020
June 17, 2019
Trending