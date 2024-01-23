Council members agree to ‘start small’ during debate over city-run recycling

Heeding the warning of “start small,” Iola Council members agreed to a phased approach to recycling Monday evening. Members discussed the potential of establishing a city-run recycling utility, agreeing it would be best to start small and gradually expand the initiative.

The ultimate vision includes weekly residential curb-side pick-up of recycling materials and would require a three-person crew for pick-up; two-person crew for sorting and baling. A monthly fee of $15 would be necessary to pay for the additional service.

A substantial portion of the proposed initial costs would be dedicated to the construction of a building modeled after Nemaha County’s recycling center. The projected initial infrastructure investment of $585,000 would go towards the sorting center, a truck, and baler. The utility would have a projected annual cost of nearly $384,000.