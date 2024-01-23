 | Tue, Jan 23, 2024
Council members agree to ‘start small’ during debate over city-run recycling

Iola City Council members agreed to investigate recycling options such as roll-off containers, rather than starting a new recycling utility effort with curbside pickup. Any effort should start small, members said.

January 23, 2024 - 2:47 PM

Mayor Steve French provides insights on recycling to the Iola City Council on Monday that county commissioners have shared with him. From left are French and Council members Jon Wells and Max Grundy. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Heeding the warning of “start small,” Iola Council members agreed to a phased approach to recycling Monday evening. Members discussed the potential of establishing a city-run recycling utility, agreeing it would be best to start small and gradually expand the initiative.

The ultimate vision includes weekly residential curb-side pick-up of recycling materials and would require a three-person crew for pick-up; two-person crew for sorting and baling. A monthly fee of $15 would be necessary to pay for the additional service. 

A substantial portion of the proposed initial costs would be dedicated to the construction of a building modeled after Nemaha County’s recycling center. The projected initial infrastructure investment of $585,000 would go towards the sorting center, a truck, and baler. The utility would have a projected annual cost of nearly $384,000.

