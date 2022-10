Iola city employees will get a pay raise in 2023 to keep up with inflation rates.

City Council members voted unanimously Monday for the 8.7% pay hike, which conforms with the Consumer Price Index, which will cost the city about $92,000 more in salaries next year.

City Administrator Matt Rehder told Council members the city can absorb the higher salaries, in part because anticipated insurance premium hikes came in lower than anticipated.