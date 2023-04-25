 | Tue, Apr 25, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Council rejects change to city’s utility policy

Council members voted 5-2 against a request from Humanity House to offer a "promise to pay" provision to prevent late fees or service disruptions regarding past-due utility bills.

By

News

April 25, 2023 - 2:02 PM

Iola City Councilman Nich Lohman looks over a new Spartan-model fire truck that will soon be put in service at the Iola Fire Department. The truck was purchased by the city in October 2021, with half of the $687,000 price paid by a Community Development Block Grant. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola will not change its policy regarding past-due utility bills.

Council members voted, 5-2, to stick with the status quo, eschewing a request from a local agency to allow for a “promise to pay” provision to prevent late fees or potential service disruptions.

Tori Bland is an anti-poverty advocate for Humanity House in Iola, an organization that assists financially distressed families. Bland requested the city enact a new policy dealing with past-due bills by allowing customers to enter into a contract pledging to pay off the past-due amount, if the customers cannot pay their bills on time. 

Related
March 10, 2020
March 6, 2020
February 11, 2020
February 7, 2020
Most Popular