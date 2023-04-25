Council rejects change to city’s utility policy

Iola will not change its policy regarding past-due utility bills.

Council members voted, 5-2, to stick with the status quo, eschewing a request from a local agency to allow for a “promise to pay” provision to prevent late fees or potential service disruptions.

Tori Bland is an anti-poverty advocate for Humanity House in Iola, an organization that assists financially distressed families. Bland requested the city enact a new policy dealing with past-due bills by allowing customers to enter into a contract pledging to pay off the past-due amount, if the customers cannot pay their bills on time.