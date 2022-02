Iola City Council members will decide Monday whether to greenlight a developer’s plans to convert an old nursing home into an apartment complex.

Rocky Meo of Meo Development Co. LLP, De Soto, has applied for a zoning variance that would allow him to convert the former Arkhaven Nursing Home complex at 1336 N. Walnut St. into an apartment complex.

Meo envisions 51 one- or two-bedroom apartments with additional off-site parking.