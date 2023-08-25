 | Fri, Aug 25, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Council to discuss budget

The Iola City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the New Community Building at Riverside Park. The city's budget is on the agenda.

By

News

August 25, 2023 - 3:02 PM

Iola City Hall Register file photo

Iola City Council members will host a budget hearing Monday evening to discuss the city’s 2024 spending plan, which would utilize an increase in property tax levies.

The budget set for adoption utilizes an ad valorem tax levy of about 57 mills, up 2.5 mills from this year’s budget.

That means the owner of a $100,000 home would spend about $656 to support the city’s general fund budget next year, an increase of about $29. That figure does not account for taxes paid to support USD 257, Allen County, Allen Community College and other taxing entities.

Related
July 29, 2020
July 25, 2016
July 20, 2016
August 14, 2012
Most Popular