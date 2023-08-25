Council to discuss budget

Iola City Council members will host a budget hearing Monday evening to discuss the city’s 2024 spending plan, which would utilize an increase in property tax levies.

The budget set for adoption utilizes an ad valorem tax levy of about 57 mills, up 2.5 mills from this year’s budget.

That means the owner of a $100,000 home would spend about $656 to support the city’s general fund budget next year, an increase of about $29. That figure does not account for taxes paid to support USD 257, Allen County, Allen Community College and other taxing entities.