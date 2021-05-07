 | Fri, May 07, 2021
Council to review contract for ambulance services

Iola City Council members will talk Monday about ambulance services provided by the city, as the contract with the county expires Dec. 31 and negotiations in April ended without an agreement.

May 7, 2021 - 1:06 PM

Iola City Council members will have a "big picture" discussion Monday on ambulance services provided by the city.

The city’s contract to provide countywide ambulance service via the Iola Fire Department expires Dec. 31, and negotiations between the city and Allen County to extend the contract ended in April without an agreement.

County commissioners announced in April they would enter a bid process for county ambulance services beyond this year, inviting the city to submit a proposal for the county’s consideration.

