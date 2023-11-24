Council to review cost increase for 54 rebuild

A significant increase in the overall cost of rebuilding Iola’s main thoroughfare will take precedence at Monday’s Iola Council meeting.

In 2022, the council pegged the cost for the U.S. 54 Highway rebuild at approximately $13 million. Just a year later, that cost has ballooned to more than $21 million, according to Burns & McDonnell engineers.

The city will be discussing options Monday that could reduce the cost to just shy of $17 million, including the project’s scope. On Nov. 16, city staff met with representatives of Burns & McDonnell engineers to discuss potential changes to help bring the price back down to a manageable price point.