 | Fri, Nov 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Council to review cost increase for 54 rebuild

The Iola City Council is expected to discuss increasing costs to rebuild U.S. 54 Highway.

By

News

November 24, 2023 - 12:44 PM

Iola officials are planning for the eventual full rebuild of U.S. 54 through town. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A significant increase in the overall cost of rebuilding Iola’s main thoroughfare will take precedence at Monday’s Iola Council meeting.

In 2022, the council pegged the cost for the U.S. 54 Highway rebuild at approximately $13 million. Just a year later, that cost has ballooned to more than $21 million, according to Burns & McDonnell engineers.

The city will be discussing options Monday that could reduce the cost to just shy of $17 million, including the project’s scope. On Nov. 16, city staff met with representatives of Burns & McDonnell engineers to discuss potential changes to help bring the price back down to a manageable price point.

Related
December 15, 2020
November 10, 2020
August 31, 2020
August 25, 2020
Most Popular